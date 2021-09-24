ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.09.2021 Headlines

This is what Akufo-Addo and US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed

By Reporter
This is what Akufo-Addo and US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Vice President Kamala Harris met today with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana to deepen the strong bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Ghana.

The two leaders emphasized a shared commitment to democratic values, including human rights, and they discussed the close ties between the people of both nations.

The Vice President applauded Ghana’s role as a democratic model in Africa, and highlighted Ghana’s efforts to strengthen government transparency and accountability.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities to advance health security, defense cooperation and regional security, including by promoting peace and inclusive dialogue in Ethiopia.

The Vice President and President Akufo-Addo expressed support for enhanced economic collaboration and additional U.S. investment in Ghana.

The Vice President thanked President Akufo-Addo for his leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Vice President and President Akufo-Addo agreed to expand partnerships in the fight against climate change, including during Ghana’s upcoming tenure on the United Nations Security Council.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
"We need the hand of God like never before against economy derailers, immoral and demonic infiltration" – Dr Lawrence Tetteh
24.09.2021 | Headlines
Ghana to receive 1.3 Million Pfizer Vaccines from US Government
23.09.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo holds fruitful bilateral talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris
23.09.2021 | Headlines
REVEALED: Western Regional Minister paid GHS3k for kidnappers to release Takoradi woman
23.09.2021 | Headlines
Regional Minister paid GH¢3,000 to Takoradi woman’s supposed kidnappers – Aide reveals
23.09.2021 | Headlines
Ahafo region: Two primary six pupils allegedly drown in Newmont Dam at Kenyase
23.09.2021 | Headlines
John Ndebugri threatens to sue Bawku West District Assembly if it dare approves DCE nominee without Presiding Member
23.09.2021 | Headlines
Takoradi woman in kidnapping conspiracy moved to European Hospital for second opinion on pregnancy
23.09.2021 | Headlines
Three persons arrested for allegedly faking Takoradi woman's pregnancy
23.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line