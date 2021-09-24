ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.09.2021 Social News

Ghana can emulate Zimbabwe's strategy of fighting galamsey — Ghana Ambassador to Zimbabwe

Ghana can emulate Zimbabwe's strategy of fighting galamsey — Ghana Ambassador to Zimbabwe
Listen to article

The High Commissioner Of Ghana to the Republic of Zimbabwe, Ambassador Alexander Grant Ntrakwa has recently revealed how Ghana can emulate Zimbabwe's illegal mining (galamsey) fight approach.

"The galamsey fight in Ghana has not been easy, as it has turned political, but we can still address it well with how Zimbabwe is handling theirs," Ambassador Alexander Grant Ntrakwa said in an interview with Ghanaian Blogger Kobby Kyei.

He noted that galamsey issues are not found in Ghana alone, but in some countries in Africa citing Zimbabwe as an example.

"Even the Galamsey Business we are having a challenge within Ghana, they have the same situation in Zimbabwe, but the way they have handled theirs is something that we can get it from," he stated.

The Ambassador stressed that Ghana can tap much knowledge from the way Zimbabwe handles its galamsey operations, with the help of a regulatory body.

He revealed that, a regulatory body takes care of the mining business in Zimbabwe, where after every activity, they make sure the land is usable again after they are been paid their royalties from the miners.

"In their case, they don't just give out the concessions to private individuals. They have a regulatory body that guides the allocation.

"In the process of allocating the sites to them, they have components in the form of royalties they pay to the regulatory body, so when they are done with the mining, it is the regulatory body's duty to see the land in concession, the regulators clean it up," he stated.

He continued, "They crush stones, but at the end of the day, they make sure that the regulatory body takes care of the land to be useful again.

"If Ghana is able to emulate this, our natural resources will be protected, revenue will be generated in the nation and jobs will be available for the jobless."

Kumah Prince Michael
Kumah Prince Michael

Entertainment, Lifestyles and News ReporterPage: KumahPrinceMichael

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Prioritise The Needs of Your People – Nii Oyanka Urges Anamase Chiefs
24.09.2021 | Social News
Milovan Rajevac to earn US$30,000 monthly as Black Stars Head Coach
24.09.2021 | Social News
Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital nails Takoradi ‘missing’ pregnant woman
24.09.2021 | Social News
Four robbers attack salon car near Weija, bolt with money in Rambo style
24.09.2021 | Social News
Kpone Paramount Chief worried over rising skin bleaching among youth
24.09.2021 | Social News
Police scale up security in Accra to hunt for heavily armed daylight robbers
24.09.2021 | Social News
Atinka TV is bigger than CNN, BBC — Nana Adwoa Annan
24.09.2021 | Social News
C/R: Bismark Baisie Nkum nomination approved as new Gomoa West DCE
24.09.2021 | Social News
Our dam is a protected zone with warning signs to discourage unapproved entry — says Newmont over drowning of two teens at Ahafo mine
24.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line