ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.09.2021 Health

Covid-19: GHS continues nationwide vaccination today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Covid-19: GHS continues nationwide vaccination today
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has today, Friday, September 24, 2021, resumed its nationwide administration of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to eligible Ghanaians.

According to Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who is the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, all Ghanaians over 18 years are eligible for the shots.

Persons who have only had one jab are encouraged to visit any of the administration centres for the second and final shots.

“…this phase of the exercise is open to the general public. Persons 18 years or older who have never received a vaccine or have received only one dose of AstraZeneca are to participate in the exercise,” a statement from the Ghana Health Service signed by Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said.

The statement adds, “The Ghana Health Service would like to take this opportunity to reassure the general public that the country is not relenting in its efforts at acquiring additional vaccines to control the COVID- 19 epidemic.”

Ghanaians who will like to take advantage of this Covid-19 vaccination window are urged to carry a valid Photo ID card when visiting any designated centre within their respective regions for vaccination.

Ghana earlier this year in March commenced the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Having started with AstraZeneca vaccines, the Ghana Health Service has since also administered Sputnik- V, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
'The Woman Called She' reaches out to Princess Marie Children's Hospital
24.09.2021 | Health
Cancer patients urged not to lose hope in fighting disease
23.09.2021 | Health
Anloga: DCE hands over 15 acres of land for Agenda 111 hospital project at Agortoe
23.09.2021 | Health
Will global charter help accelerate action on NCDs to prevent untimely deaths?
20.09.2021 | Health
Adansi South District records first COVID-19 casualty
20.09.2021 | Health
Mega Life Sciences, Mamprobi Hospital partner to deliver good health
21.09.2021 | Health
COVID-19: GHS to administer Moderna vaccine this week
20.09.2021 | Health
US announces new support for public health in Ashanti Region
17.09.2021 | Health
ASF Outbreak kills 200 pigs, seven farms affected
17.09.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line