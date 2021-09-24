Covid-19: GHS continues nationwide vaccination today

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has today, Friday, September 24, 2021, resumed its nationwide administration of Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to eligible Ghanaians.

According to Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye who is the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, all Ghanaians over 18 years are eligible for the shots.

Persons who have only had one jab are encouraged to visit any of the administration centres for the second and final shots.

“…this phase of the exercise is open to the general public. Persons 18 years or older who have never received a vaccine or have received only one dose of AstraZeneca are to participate in the exercise,” a statement from the Ghana Health Service signed by Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said.

The statement adds, “The Ghana Health Service would like to take this opportunity to reassure the general public that the country is not relenting in its efforts at acquiring additional vaccines to control the COVID- 19 epidemic.”

Ghanaians who will like to take advantage of this Covid-19 vaccination window are urged to carry a valid Photo ID card when visiting any designated centre within their respective regions for vaccination.

Ghana earlier this year in March commenced the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Having started with AstraZeneca vaccines, the Ghana Health Service has since also administered Sputnik- V, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.