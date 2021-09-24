ModernGhana logo
24.09.2021 Social News

C/R: Bismark Baisie Nkum nomination approved as new Gomoa West DCE

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
2 HOURS AGO

Bismark Baisie Nkum has started work as the new District Chief Executive (DCE) of Gomoa West District in the Central Region after approval.

He was nominated by President Akufo-Addo for the DCE position in the list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE) announced by the Minister in charge of Local Government last Sunday.

On Thursday, September 23, Bismark Baisie Nkum was approved to become the Chief Executive of Gomoa West District at the end of a poll that saw him emerge victorious.

Modernghana News can confirm that he polled 39 out of 52 votes cast and hence has become the first of the 260 MMDCE nominees to be approved.

To his delight, Bismark Baisie Nkum had Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah present while he was approved.

The approved Gomoa West District Chief Executive is currently the President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG).

Assemblymembers in other Municipalities across the country are expected to vote to approve or reject the other 259 MMDCE nominees.

Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
