Police remand Nigerian man arrested in possession of over 650 ATM cards

The Nigerian, Bachir Aminuo who was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in possession of 656 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) debit cards has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

He was arrested on September 12, 2021, while boarding Ethiopia Airline E.T90 en route to Dubai.

According to the security agencies, all the 656 ATM debit cards found in his possession had different names issued by eight Nigerian banks and one Ghanaian bank respectively.

Bachir Aminuo in addition to the ATM cards had on him $12,000.

A prosecution led by ASP Yakubu while in Court said the Nigerian first visited Ghana on April 29, this year, through the Aflao border, and departed to Dubai on May 26, this year.

He added, that the “Accused second visit to Ghana was on August 20, this year, and was arrested the day of his departure to Dubai.

At the Accra Circuit Court, Bachir Aminuo was charged with Electronic Trafficking and Stealing.

The Prosecution before presenting the fact strongly opposed the grant of bail, while arguing that the accused was a flight risk and he had no fixed place of residence.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu said considering the seriousness and the severity of the punishment if found guilty by the court, he should be kept in police custody because it is very likely he would not appear to stand trial when granted bail.

Although the Counsel for the accused pushed for bail for his client on grounds that his fundamental human rights had been breached following the number of days [12] the Police had kept him, the court did not find it convincing.

As a result, the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah remanded the accused into lawful custody to reappear on October 11.