24.09.2021

GIMPA Student, CBG Staff case adjourned

The La Magistrate Court has adjourned the case involving a student and a banker for unlawful access to stored communication contrary to Section 192(1) of the Electronic Transaction Act 2008 (ACI 772) to October 5.

The adjournment was necessitated at the instance of the Court.

Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu, a student of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and Mabel Awovi Ametame, a banker with the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG), were also charged for unlawful access to stored Communication contrary to section 192(2).

The student pleaded not guilty.

Amekplenu has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢8,000 with one surety, while a bench warrant had been issued for the arrest of the banker.

The Court presided over by Juliet Osei-Duedu, said the surety should be known to the Police and must deposit a copy of a Voter ID card with the Court before the execution of the bail bond.

Initially, the Court issued a bench warrant against Amekplenu, but that was rescinded.

The Prosecution, led by Inspector Muhammed Salifu, said the complainant in the case was a Representative of Security and Investigation Department of the Consolidated Bank of Ghana (CBG).

It said Ms Ametame was a banker with the CBG, while Amekplenu, a student at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a member of the Graduate Students Association of the same University.

The Prosecution said in the month of April, 2021, Amekplenu, who was part of the said Institution, requested from Ametame, the bank statement of the said student's Union from the CBG and Madam Amerame obliged.

It said Amekplenu then published same on the WhatsApp page of the students' Union.

“The executives of the school petitioned the Board of the Bank and a complaint was lodged at the Airport Police Station,” the Prosecution said, adding, Mr Amekplenu was then arrested for investigation.

GNA

