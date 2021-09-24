ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.09.2021 Social News

"Can they also deliver her to us so we do a test by ourselves?" — Takoradi woman’s family demand independent verification

Listen to article

The family of Mrs Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman suspected of faking her disappearance and her pregnancy, is demanding access to her to conduct an independent test to prove that she was pregnant.

The family has been disputing police reports that the woman was never pregnant. In a Citi News interview, the brother-in-law of Josephine, Emmanuel Arkoh, said the family is in distress and shocked at the police report.

Some of her neighbours and co-tenants also protested against the police and accused it of spreading falsehood. Some even invoked curses on persons disputing the pregnancy claim.

Josephine, who is now being treated as a suspect, hasn’t been released to her family since she was found on September 21.

“Can they also deliver her to us so we do a test by ourselves with a different doctor so that we can also bring records because we don't have any access? Everything is about the police.”

The family also said they will be seeking psychological help for the husband of Josephine Panyin Mensah as he has been acting unstable since the return of his wife and the release of the police report.

“Because of this issue, he [Husband] has been acting very funny,” Mr. Arkoh said.

He also expressed disappointment with the current narrative surrounding the case.

“The kidnap issue has been stripped away. Now we are dealing with whether she was pregnant or not. It really hurts him,” he said.

---citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Atinka TV is bigger than CNN, BBC — Nana Adwoa Annan
24.09.2021 | Social News
C/R: Bismark Baisie Nkum nomination approved as new Gomoa West DCE
24.09.2021 | Social News
GIMPA Student, CBG Staff case adjourned
24.09.2021 | Social News
Police not being biased against Takoradi woman; we’re being professional – ACP Kwesi Ofori
24.09.2021 | Social News
Akyem Kotoku Chief cautions distractors, says palace will be built at all cost
24.09.2021 | Social News
Serve with humility — Savannah Regional Minister admonishes MMDCE nominees
24.09.2021 | Social News
Failed MCE aspirant, Dr. Ahmed calls for calm in La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipality
24.09.2021 | Social News
Let's maintain peaceful coexistence to accelerate national development - NACPaC
24.09.2021 | Social News
The 'Orphanage Boy' poised for musical stardom
24.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line