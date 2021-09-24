ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.09.2021 Social News

The 'Orphanage Boy' poised for musical stardom

The 'Orphanage Boy' poised for musical stardom
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Scott Kweku Amoah, known on stage as Kweku Phocus is steadily rising through the music ranks and is destined for greatness considering his intriguing talent.

The music prodigy who has emerged from the Royal Seed Home, an orphanage at 'Papase Number' along the Kasoa-Badwjiase road in the Central Region of Ghana, wants to inspire the others with his story.

Kweku Phocus who grew up at the orphanage home owned by his mother Naomi Esi Amoah (Winner of 2018 MTN Heroes of Change), revealed that he developed the passion for singing as he often sang to kids in the orphanage.

Kweku Phocus said singing to these kids generated the passion for music and craves to use his songs to motivate people and aims to create a great avenue for people to build on their God-giving talent and also provide support for the less privileged.

Kweku Phocus added that he wants to use his music to educate people while serving as inspiration to others as well as producing back-to-back hits.

For example, his recent single titled "Famous" talks about the responsibility of a prominent person and how the youth should manage themselves when they become popular.

According to Kwesi Ofori- Appiah, a police officer and musician, he discovered the young music sensation upon a visit to the Royal Seed Orphanage Home where he donated some items through his philanthropic organisation " Watch Your Tongue".

Officer Ofori Appiah said he was mesmerized by the boy's talents and decided to aid and promote his works and was confident he would become a music star someday.

He urged Ghanaians to throw their support for the Kweku Phocus who expected to release a series of musical projects in the coming months.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Akyem Kotoku Chief cautions distractors, says palace will be built at all cost
24.09.2021 | Social News
Serve with humility — Savannah Regional Minister admonishes MMDCE nominees
24.09.2021 | Social News
Failed MCE aspirant, Dr. Ahmed calls for calm in La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipality
24.09.2021 | Social News
Let's maintain peaceful coexistence to accelerate national development - NACPaC
24.09.2021 | Social News
OTEC FM donates Ghc43k to SHS 2 babysitting twins’ mother
23.09.2021 | Social News
Totti Laryea rescues Gladson Awako again
24.09.2021 | Social News
We’ve not agreed to pay Milovan Rajevac $45,000 monthly – Sports Ministry
23.09.2021 | Social News
Demonstrate diligence and honesty in your work – Outgoing KMA boss to metro guards
24.09.2021 | Social News
It doesn’t make sense for government to borrow money to reclaim lands, let the galamseyers pay for it — Small Scale Miners President
23.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line