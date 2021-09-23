We’ve not agreed to pay Milovan Rajevac $45,000 monthly – Sports Ministry

Listen to article

The government has debunked claims that it has agreed to pay Milovan Rajevac $45,000 a month for his services as the new Black Stars head coach.

A three-member committee was set up and tasked to find a new head coach after the dismissal of Charles Kwablan Akonnor and settled on the re-appointment of Milovan Rajevac, the Serbian trainer who was first in charge of the Black Stars between 2008-2010.

It had been widely reported in the local media that the former Qatar manager will earn $45,000 as monthly salary, but the Ministry of Sports moved to quell the reports, branding them as untrue and baseless.

The Sports Ministry in a press statement said it is awaiting the report of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the engagement of a new coach.

The task of the new manager will be to qualify the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be hosted in Qatar.

Ghana, under Akonnor had a shaky start to the qualifying series managing three points from two games against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Read the press statement from the Sports Ministry below:

It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of publications making rounds on social media that the Ministry has given approval for the engagement of Milovan Rajevac as the new coach for the Senior National team, the Black Stars and agreed to pay an amount of $45,000 a month for his services. Much as the Ministry is aware of the process of engaging a new coach for the Black Stars by the GFA, the process has not been brought to the attention of the Ministry. We wish therefore to state categorically that the publications that the Ministry has agreed to pay S45,000 for the Coach of the Black Stars are untrue and of no basis. It must be noted that the Ministry is awaiting the report of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on the engagement of a new coach. By this release, the general public is entreated to disregard any such publications and treat it with the contempt it deserves. The Ministry will make it public when a decision is taken on who the new coach will be and his remuneration and conditions of service.

---citinews