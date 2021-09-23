Akufo-Addo holds fruitful bilateral talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris

Listen to article

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday, September 23, 2021, held fruitful bilateral talks with the Vice President of the United States of America (USA), H.E Kamala Harris.

The talks were aimed at strengthening the bonds of friendship and ties of co-operation between the two nations.

The President left the country last Friday to the US as leader of Ghana’s delegation to the 76th Session of the United Nation’s General Assembly.

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, President Akufo-Addo addressed the UN General Assembly where he touched on several issues including the global Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic as well as the current coup situation in Guinea.

He is expected to hold additional talks with some other world leaders before returning to Ghana on Monday, September 27, 2021.