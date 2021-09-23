ModernGhana logo
REVEALED: Western Regional Minister paid GHS3k for kidnappers to release Takoradi woman

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Western Regional Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko MensahWestern Regional Minister Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah
The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko Mensah paid GHS3,000 to the kidnappers of Josephine Panyin Mensah for her release, an aid to the Minister Justice Acquah has disclosed.

The 28-year-old woman went missing last week with his family reporting to the police for help.

After resurfacing on Tuesday, Josephine Panyin Mensah who is said to have been kidnapped was without her nine-month-old pregnancy.

Amid investigations into the matter, Justice Acquah who is an aid to the Western Regional Minister has disclosed exclusive information on how the woman’s abductors released her.

According to him, the Western Regional Minister paid a sum of GHS3,000 to the kidnappers for her release.

“…though the kidnappers demanded GH¢500 and later GH¢1,000, the regional minister paid GHS3,000.

“These monies were handed over to the police to be sent to the kidnappers. I handed over the monies to the police,” Mr. Acquah told Skyy Power FM in an interview.

The aid to the Western Regional Minister also revealed “While she [Josephine Panyin Mensah] was kidnapped, the police tapped the phone. She will switch the phone on and speak to the mother and switch it off back.”

Mr. Justice Acquah further assured that despite doubts and the insults from the family of the kidnapped woman and neighbours, the Western Regional Minister’s main concern is to protect all persons in the region at all times.

“..the regional minister is the head of REGSEC. His prime concern is to protect the Western Region and I can say without any shred of doubt that, that is what the regional minister will seek to do at all times,” the aid added.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

