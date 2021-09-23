ModernGhana logo
Regional Minister paid GH¢3,000 to Takoradi woman’s supposed kidnappers – Aide reveals

The personal assistant to the Western Regional Minister, Mr Justice Acquah, has disclosed on Takoradi-based Skyypower FM that, Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the centre of the alleged kidnapping and pregnancy saga in Takoradi was secretly speaking to the mother while in the hands of the suspected kidnappers.

Justice Acquah, says investigations so far have also revealed that the woman told investigators that her baby was delivered smoothly by a midwife among the kidnappers.

In addition to this shocking revelation is the fact that the kidnappers were given a ransom of GHS3,0000 paid by the Regional Minister as demanded.

“Though the kidnappers demanded Ghc500 and later Ghc1,000, the regional minister paid GH¢3,000. These monies were handed over to the police to be sent to the kidnappers. I handed over the monies to the police,” he disclosed.

The personal assistant also said, “while she [woman] was kidnapped, the police tapped the phone. She will switch the phone on and speak to the mother and switch it off back.”

