ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.09.2021 Social News

Kidnapping Conspiracy: Minister hasty in releasing information has has caused mass apprehension, confusion and diffusion— Security Analyst

Kidnapping Conspiracy: Minister hasty in releasing information has has caused mass apprehension, confusion and diffusion— Security Analyst
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

It wasn't in the place of the Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah to come out with the information on the alleged missing of the 28-year-old pregnant woman, says Security Analyst, Adib Saani.

Speaking on 3fm Sunrise morning Show host Alfred Ocansey, he said the minister was in haste with the communication.

"I do understand that as a chairperson for the security council he's privy to certain information but there's the need for you to exercise some level of circumspection in the way the information is brought out."

He said committing a crime and managing the aftermath of the crime is another matter.

"And if you don't manage it well, the possibility of the aftermath causing more harm than even the crime itself is very high, and that's exactly what we saw," he stated.

The Western Regional Minister yesterday revealed that the account given by the missing 28-year-old pregnant woman at Takoradi is false.

But Adib Saani believes the communique has caused more harm than the main event. "It has created a mass apprehension and confusion and diffusion," he said.

He added that everything is possible in investigations, which could be staged or be the truth.

However, he hopes that the police investigations to some extent will bring the matter to rest.

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: SimonAgbovi

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
It doesn’t make sense for government to borrow money to reclaim lands, let the galamseyers pay for it — Small Scale Miners President
23.09.2021 | Social News
We're not recruiting — Audit Service debunk reports
23.09.2021 | Social News
Tweneboa Kodua SHS final year student dies after scaling wall
23.09.2021 | Social News
Case against Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice-Marshal Frank Hanson over alleged contempt adjourned
23.09.2021 | Social News
Snake rescues 15-year-old-girl from alleged kidnappers in Krachi East
23.09.2021 | Social News
Takoradi woman brouhaha: We need sensible men to lead the nation, sack Western Regional Minister — Afia Schwar
23.09.2021 | Social News
Punish persons who fake kidnapping — Security Analyst
23.09.2021 | Social News
Five killed in car crash at Agona-Nkwanta 
23.09.2021 | Social News
Takoradi kidnapping conspiracy: We will establish the truth through fair, partial means – Police
23.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line