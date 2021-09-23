We're not recruiting — Audit Service debunk reports

The Audit Service of Ghana says it is not conducting any recruitment exercise.

It added that the outfit has also not been given clearance from the Finance Ministry to recruit.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Ama Awotwi-Bosumafi, and released on Thursday, the Service debunked the reports.

The news portals reported that the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta has issued clearance to recruit 800 staff for the Audit Service.

But the statement said “We wish to indicate that the publication is false, and the public is hereby advised to ignore the publication.”

Full statement is published below: