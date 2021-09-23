Takoradi woman brouhaha: We need sensible men to lead the nation, sack Western Regional Minister — Afia Schwar

Socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has waded into the ongoing Takoradi kidnap brouhaha.

She took to her Instagram page to lambast the Regional Minister over some comments regarding the kidnapping of a pregnant woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah who was later found.

The Regional Minister, honourable Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who was speaking on the situation in a radio interview stated that he had gathered from the BNI involved in the investigation of the case that the woman was not pregnant as was reported.

This did not sit well with individuals in the region who have taken to various media platforms to vent their anger at the minister.

Afia Schwarzenegger who is known for her controversial ways of tackling trending national issues has joined the train and is calling on President Akufo-Addo to sack the Regional Minister.

Her reason being that the country needs sensible individuals to help run the state.