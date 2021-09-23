ModernGhana logo
I'm empowering you to empower yourself — Dr. Minta Nyarku trains youth with vocational skills

Dr. Kwamena Minta Nyarku, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency has this week graduated ninety-seven (97) young men and women who have successfully completed their skills training.

The vision of the MP for his constituency is to help reduce poverty and improve livelihood through empowerment, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

As part of measures to empower and help reduce unemployment in his constituency, the Cape Coast North Member of Parliament initiated a programme dubbed, 'Empowerment Initiative.'

Under this initiative, Dr. Minta Nyarku intends to provide skills training for many people willing to upgrade their skills within his Constituency.

Under the first phase of the initiative, 55 persons within the Essuerkyir Community benefited from the programme. This week, ninety-seven (97) people within the Kakomdo Community have equally benefited from the second phase of the initiative. They were taken through skills training including skills acquisition in weedicide production, banana ice cream, biodigester construction, mushroom farming, 3D and 5D Epoxy, body cream, brown sugar, liquid soap making etc.

Seth Acheampong of DOFAS Construction who is the chief trainer, collaborating with the Cape Coast North MP to provide the skills training said, he was very much elated at the enthusiasm the participants exhibited during the training programme and thanked the MP for such an effort and continuous support.

The Cape Coast North lawmaker affectionately called Ragga expressed his appreciation to the participants for taking advantage of his empowerment initiative.

"I'm supporting you to support yourselves. Once people are empowered, they are able to support their families, others and the constituency at large.

"I hope and pray all of you would be able to use the skills acquired to better yourselves and contribute meaningfully to the development of the constituency, Central Region and Ghana," he stated.

Most of the participants who had completed their skills training expressed their appreciation and thanked their Members of Parliament for the honour and opportunity.

