Takoradi: Police statement reveal kidnapped pregnant woman was never pregnant

An official statement from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) has disclosed that Mrs. Josephine Panyin Mensah who went missing last week was never pregnant.

Last week, a family in Takoradi in the Western Region made a report to the Police about the kidnapping of Mrs. Mensah who was said to be 9 months pregnant and preparing to go for delivery.

Following a search by the Police, her family and friends, she finally popped up on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, but surprisingly without her baby bump.

Following preliminary investigations by the Ghana Premier, it says it has been informed by medical experts that checks confirm Mrs. Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant.

“The police is heavily relying on medical experts who have examined her. Their findings are that Josephine Panyin Mensah was never pregnant within the period under review following thorough medical examination by medical doctors at the Axim Government Hospital,” part of a press release from the Ghana Police Service signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Kwesi Ofori has said.

According to the Police statement, Mrs. Josephine Panyin Mensah is now a suspect in the alleged kidnapping case and treating the whole issue as a conspiracy.

The Police say its investigations also suggest the woman may have conspired with other persons over her possible planned disappearance.

“Three people have so far been arrested for further questioning on possible conspiracy charges,” the Police statement adds.

Below is the Police statement with more details: