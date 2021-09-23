ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.09.2021 Social News

C/R: Jealous wife kills husband at Swedru

By Simon Tetteh
The deceased husband The deceased husband
Listen to article

A 32-year-old trader Esi Arthur has been arrested by the Agona Swedru District Police Command for allegedly killing her husband, Francis Anthony, 44 years, at Gomoa Akropong for allegedly cheating on her with another woman.

The victim was hit by a wooden pallet multiple times on the head.

He was rushed to the hospital after collapsing but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The father of the deceased, Mr. Ebenezer Anthony Nyansor, told journalist, the suspect initially fabricated multiple stories over the death.

He added that after she was threatened with a curse she confessed committing the act.

"After the news broke, the wife fabricated many stories about the death until when I threatened to consult the gods, that was when she confessed," Mr Nyansor stated.

He further revealed that his in-law (suspect) consistently threatened to kill his son for birthing a child outside their marriage but considered it as a joke until the unfortunate happened.

A brother of the deceased is demanding justice for his brother.

"My brother recently gave me some money to purchase admission forms to further my education, but now he's dead. Now my brother is dead how do I further my education. Is either the police ensure justice or deliver her to us," he stated.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Accra Zabarma Chief visit Bawumia to console him over death of mother
23.09.2021 | Social News
There are 400,000 more women than men in Ghana – 2021 Census reveals
22.09.2021 | Social News
Invest in agriculture to curb youth unemployment — UPP Chairman tells Akufo-Addo
22.09.2021 | Social News
Xavier-Sosu to lead demo over deplorable roads in Madina
22.09.2021 | Social News
Richard Nyamah urges Ghanaian women to hold key positions in politics
22.09.2021 | Social News
MMDCE appointments shouldn't be seen as job for the boys' - Dr Sarpong
23.09.2021 | Social News
Bawku killing: Family of tricycle operator shot in the head commend security for arrest of suspect, call for justice
23.09.2021 | Social News
N/Region: Police Commander apologises to residents assaulted by officers
22.09.2021 | Social News
Takoradi missing pregnant woman story faked — Minister reveals
22.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line