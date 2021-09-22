ModernGhana logo
DANSYN ISO holds consultative stakeholder meeting in Bolgatanga

By Emmanuel Akayeti, Bolgatanga
Dansyn Innovation Social Organization (DANSYN ISO), an innovation hub based in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, has organized the fifth edition of consultative stakeholder meetings under the theme, “The Role of Mobile Application Development in Transforming the Local Digital Economy for Economic Growth and Job Creation”.

The program was organized in partnership with Ghana Tech Lab and supported by the MasterCard Foundation Young Africa Works, the World Bank and Ministry of Communications Ghana.

The meeting brought together about 60 participants to share lessons on the challenges and possible solutions of the subject matter.

Speaking in an interview with ModernGhana News team in Bolgatanga, Capital of the Upper East Region, the CEO of DANSYN ISO Daniel Yennube Nang indicated that, since the inception of Dansyn ISO in 2019, it has successfully organized five different digital related skills training programmes for young people across the Upper East Region and beyond.

He disclosed that his outfit has been able to churn out more than 500 young people with various kinds of digital skills, most of whom are now renowned entrepreneurs while many others have been engaged in other organisations.

Mr Nang explained that the consultative meeting was to engage the community who are the stakeholders in the digital world today indicating that the future lay in the hands of the youth.

He said the meeting was aimed at brainstorming on certain issues on mobile application development.

The CEO stated that a 2019 research on Ghanaians mobile phone users’ rate stood at 92.5 percent, meanwhile, the literacy rate among the Ghanaian populace is not yet up to 50 percent.

This Mr Nang said is an indication that there are really huge opportunities in the mobile App development in transforming the economy of Ghana especially among young people.

"Training young people in today’s technological world without digital skills means they cannot go far in their careers," he stated.

