Dr Gideon Boadu And Two Others Join IFEST

The Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) has appointed three Research Fellows with extensive experience in Education Policy Development, Implementation, Research and Evaluation. IFEST, formerly known as VIAM Africa Centre for Education and Social Policy, has for almost decade spearheaded public debate in education policy through its rigorous research agenda. The appointment of the three Research Fellows is part of the Institute’s ongoing efforts to improve its human resource capacity as well as extend its works to other African countries.
- Dr Gideon Boadu has research interests in history and teacher education, teacher reasoning and classroom practice, curriculum studies, and teacher professional development. Dr Boadu’s research applies constructivist epistemology to teaching, dwelling on the nexus between teacher conceptions, classroom practice, professional development, and curriculum expectations. He brings a critical perspective to educational research with a view to contributing to ongoing improvement and innovation in education in Ghana, Australia and across the world. He is a member of the Australian Teacher Education Association, Australian Association for Research in Education, and the HERMES Research Group at the University of Newcastle, Australia. Dr Boadu is currently a Lecturer and Program Director for Master of Teaching in the School of Education at Excelsia College, Sydney, where he provides leadership and strategic oversight of the preparation of classroom-ready teachers and represents the College on Stakeholder groups including the New South Wales (NSW) Council of Deans of Education, NSW Education Standards Authority, and the NSW Department of Education.
IFEST remains committed to contributing to improved educational policy discourse and outcomes in Ghana and beyond through the publication of policy papers, media advocacy, stakeholder engagements and research reports.