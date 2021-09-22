Dr Gideon Boadu And Two Others Join IFEST

Listen to article

The Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) has appointed three Research Fellows with extensive experience in Education Policy Development, Implementation, Research and Evaluation. IFEST, formerly known as VIAM Africa Centre for Education and Social Policy, has for almost decade spearheaded public debate in education policy through its rigorous research agenda. The appointment of the three Research Fellows is part of the Institute’s ongoing efforts to improve its human resource capacity as well as extend its works to other African countries.

Dr Gideon Boadu has research interests in history and teacher education, teacher reasoning and classroom practice, curriculum studies, and teacher professional development. Dr Boadu’s research applies constructivist epistemology to teaching, dwelling on the nexus between teacher conceptions, classroom practice, professional development, and curriculum expectations. He brings a critical perspective to educational research with a view to contributing to ongoing improvement and innovation in education in Ghana, Australia and across the world. He is a member of the Australian Teacher Education Association, Australian Association for Research in Education, and the HERMES Research Group at the University of Newcastle, Australia. Dr Boadu is currently a Lecturer and Program Director for Master of Teaching in the School of Education at Excelsia College, Sydney, where he provides leadership and strategic oversight of the preparation of classroom-ready teachers and represents the College on Stakeholder groups including the New South Wales (NSW) Council of Deans of Education, NSW Education Standards Authority, and the NSW Department of Education.

Dr. Isaac Bonuedi is a Development Economist. He was a Researcher at the Center of Development Research (ZEF), University of Bonn, Germany, where he studied for a PhD in Development Economics. He also holds masters degrees in Economics from the University of Southern, Denmark and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana. He worked previously as Assistant Lecturer and Project Research Assistant at the Department of Economics, KNUST. He has a strong interdisciplinary background, with his policy-relevant research works on cross-cutting issues in Development, International, and Applied Agricultural Economics being published in high-quality journals. As a Research Fellow at IFEST, Dr. Bonuedi contributes to our research on the impacts of shocks, climate change, finance as well as policies/interventions on educational outcomes (human capital formation) in Ghana (and beyond), with a special focus on early childhood learning and development.

Mr. Barnabas Addai Amanfo is a graduate professional teacher in Ghana. He holds Bachelor of Education in History from University of Cape Coast and Master of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from University of Education, Winneba (UEW). He is currently pursuing PhD in Educational Leadership at UEW. Mr Amanfo taught for twelve (12) years in Senior High School context and currently a part-time Lecturer at Valley View University and Christ Apostolic University in Kumasi. His research interests revolve around curriculum reforms, secondary education and education policy development.

IFEST remains committed to contributing to improved educational policy discourse and outcomes in Ghana and beyond through the publication of policy papers, media advocacy, stakeholder engagements and research reports.