23.09.2021 Social News

Bawku killing: Family of tricycle operator shot in the head commend security for arrest of suspect, call for justice

By Haruna Sumaila Abugri
Bawku killing: Family of tricycle operator shot in the head commend security for arrest of suspect, call for justice
Relatives of Mohammed Sandow Fuseini, the 26-year-old tricycle operator who was on the afternoon hours of July 29, 2021 shot dead at Sabongari in the Bawku Municipality of the Upper East Region have expressed their satisfaction with the manner in which the security agency apprehended the prime suspect.

In a release signed by Winpini Sumaila, the family expressed its gratitude to the overlord of the Kusaug traditional area, Naba Asigri Abugragu Azoka II for his wise intervention.

They appealed to state authorities to ensure that justice is fully served.

The family further noted that the victim was shot on target contrary to earlier reports that he was hit by a stray bullet.

“We have become aware that contrary to initial reports that our son was hit by a stray bullet, the sniper did not shoot sporadically into the air but rather aimed at him and shot him in the head, killing him in the most cruel manner one can ever imagine,” the statement added.

Below is the press release:

PRESS RELEASE

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

The Widi Clan and family of Widaan Atongi-Mbil of Worikamabo and Bawku, wish to express our gratitude to the Zug-ran, Naaba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II and the Security agencies in Bawku (the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Bureau) for the leadership exhibited following the gruesome murder of our beloved son; MOHAMMED SANDOW FUSEINI.

Fuseini’s life was snuffed out on Thursday, July 29, 2021 while working for his daily bread on the streets of Sabongari. He had no hand or involvement whatsoever in the land dispute which is reported to have triggered the shooting by these heartless individuals.

We have become aware that contrary to initial reports that our son was hit by a stray bullet, the sniper did not shoot sporadically into the air but rather aimed at him and shot him in the head, killing him in the most cruel manner one can ever imagine.

Though very hard to deal with, we are guided by the revered Zug-Ran’s advice to allow for due process in our resolve to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book. The family commends the proactiveness of the police in dealing with the situation. We therefore welcome the arrest and trial of the prime suspect in the case. Like many others, we are following the process keenly as we expect nothing but justice for our slayed son.

Human life is irreplaceable and people who kill should not be shielded.

Winpini Sumaila

(For Family Head)

Tel: 0243451169

Distribution

  1. The Zug-Raan

Naaba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II

  • The Regional Commander

Ghana Police Service

Upper East Region

  • The Divisional Commander

Ghana Police Service

Bawku Division

  • The District Commander

Ghana Police Service

Bawku Municipal

  • The Commanding Officer

Ghana Armed Forces

Bawku.

  • The Director

National Intelligence Bureau

Bawku

