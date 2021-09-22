ModernGhana logo
You must be encouraged and supported for not being a spectator — Bagbin commends #FixTheCountry Movement

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Speaker of Parliament Hon. Alban Bagbin
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has called for commendation for youth inspired groups in the country that have sprung up in recent times including the #FixTheCountry Moevement.

According to him, such groups are in responds to the call from President Akufo-Addo for Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators.

Hence, Speaker Alban Bagbin stresses that #FixTheCountry Movement and the likes should not be condemned.

“In recent times in Ghana, there have been some positive developments in the country that we should commend and not condemn. The formation of youth groups and movements in response to the call from the President to Ghanaians not to be spectators but citizens in the governance of the country should be encouraged and supported by all well-meaning Ghanaians,” the Speaker of Parliament said during the Inter-School Public Speaking Competition.

Alban Bagbin continued, “So youth groups such as Youth in Politics, Youth in Development, #FixTheCountryNow are all positive developments that should be encouraged and supported. This resonates loudly with the call of the interschool public speaking competition for the youth of Ghana to participate in the debate on nation-building.”

The FixTheCountry Movement since its inception on social media has gradually gained grounds and has so many supporters.

Mainly made up of the youth frustrated with the hardships and discriminatory systems in the country, they have been pushing the government to do things right to make living conditions better.

So far, the Movement has staged two demonstrations in the country. The first was staged in Accra in August.

The latest one was held in Takoradi in the Western Region on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

