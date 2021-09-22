Come for land, we want Akpeteshie factory as 1D1F – Asebu Putubiw Chief to Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

The newly installed chief of Asebu Putubiw Nana Bokyerwa Ekwembir IV is convinced the abundance of sugar cane and palm trees in his area makes the setting up of a distillery factory easier.

Nana Ekwembir IV, who is also the Adontsenhen of Asebu Traditional Area in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region, is therefore calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to set up an Akpeteshie factory in the area.

Speaking after his enstoolment and that of Nana Kweenuwa Akyerebapa II, Queenmother of Asebu Putubiw, the chief said raw materials for the proposed factory will be easily available as there are vast lands for the cultivation of sugar cane and palm.

Again, he said per his research into crop production, the District is the largest producing district of citrus in Ghana.

Therefore, he suggested, an orange factory will also be good.

Nana Ekwembir IV said sometimes they are at the mercy of Ivorian buyers as they produce in abundance.

He said the products of these factories if approved and come to fruition, will be exported for foreign exchange. For him, packaging is all about it.

“So we are calling on investors to come for land to start these factories.”

---3news