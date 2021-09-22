ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
22.09.2021 Social News

Takoradi missing pregnant woman story faked — Minister reveals

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

Preliminary investigations by the medics at the Axim Government Hospital and security officials in the Western Region have revealed that Madam Josephine Panyin Mensah allegedly faked her pregnancy and kidnapping story.

According to the Western regional minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, information from security sources paint a picture of a fabricated story.

He explained that the woman has not been pregnant and never given birth before, according to examination and investigation conducted by the doctors at the aforementioned health facility.

The Western Regional Minister who is head of security in the region said, the police are collaborating with the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) to unravel the circumstances that led to the supposed kidnapped claim.

“Firstly, contrary to claim by the woman, the preliminary investigations by doctors at the Axim hospital revealed that the woman was not pregnant and has not given birth before. That is the information from the doctors at the Axim Hospital,” Mr Darko Mensah Speaking with Yaw Adu Boakye Morning host of ” Maakye” on Kessben 92.9 fm in Accra.

The minister who expressed shock over the whole incident and has directed that the husband and mother of the woman should be investigated in the case.

Josephine was reported missing after she allegedly left home on Thursday, September 16, for a dawn walk in Takoradi but did not return.

Her photos had been in circulation on social media with an appeal to the public to help find her.

The supposed 9-month-old pregnant woman who went missing was found around Axim in the Western Region after almost a week.

Her brother-in-law, Emmanuel Arkoh stated that she was unable to speak when she was found and also did not show signs of her pregnancy.

However, recounting her ordeal in writing, Josephine said she delivered on the day she went missing and said she was also kidnapped.

---DGN online

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
N/Region: Police Commander apologises to residents assaulted by officers
22.09.2021 | Social News
Hijrah TV CEO denies jail conviction claim, suspects ex-wife connive with Multimedia
22.09.2021 | Social News
Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives deny malicious claims against its leadership
22.09.2021 | Social News
Repent from sinful acts to unlock development for the country — Ghanaians urged
22.09.2021 | Social News
Apedwa NPP Youth on rampage over MCE’s removal 
22.09.2021 | Social News
Community Participation Key to Preventing Violent Extremism — Development Consultant
22.09.2021 | Social News
My wife was pregnant – Husband of missing but found Takoradi woman insists [Audio]
22.09.2021 | Social News
Missing woman found in Takoradi was not pregnant – Minister
22.09.2021 | Social News
Abor Police: Convict breaks cells with hacksaw smuggled in by wife
22.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line