22.09.2021 Social News

My wife was pregnant – Husband of missing but found Takoradi woman insists [Audio]

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Mr Michael Simmons, the husband of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the pregnant woman who went missing in Takoradi, has spoken out after his wife was found in Axim in the Western Region.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Michael said he was yet to speak to his wife, who is under police guard.

“But her mother has been able to ask her a few things,” Michael noted.

He recounted that on the day she went missing, Josephine’s mother received a call from persons suspected to be behind his wife’s disappearance.

Josephine was handed the phone by the suspected kidnappers, but all that she could do was cry to her mother.

Since Josephine was found near a Kingdom Hall building in Axim, there has been speculation that her pregnancy was a hoax.

But Micheal refuted these claims.

“She had been pregnant for nine months. The problem is when she was going to the hospital, I wasn't going with her. She was going alone,” he said.

Police are however yet to provide details on the incident.

Josephine is currently receiving medical care at the Axim government hospital.

She was reported missing after she left home on Thursday dawn, September 16, for a walk but did not return.

---citinews

