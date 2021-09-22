GSS releases provisional 2021 census results today

Listen to article

The Ghana Statistical Service, (GSS) will today, Wednesday, September 22 release a provisional report on the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

The GSS started counting Ghanaians and structures on June 27, 2021.

On two occasions, the Service engaged in a mopped-up exercise to ensure that every Ghanaians was counted.

The Ministry of Information in a press statement on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, said: “The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) will release the provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (2021 PHC) on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021 at 10 am.”

“The release of the report is an important milestone in the PHC dissemination strategy that aims to promote wide usage of census data for research, policy, and planning and share lessons learned from the implementation process with national and international partners.”

Speaking to Citi News ahead of the release of the report, Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim said all factors will be considered.

“In the listing exercise that we did, we took information from persons before the enumeration was done. We also had the population projections that we had put out there which was also benchmark data to access the quality of data, and we also had historical and secondary data sources i.e. the building footprints which gives us the number of structures that we have in the country.”

---citinews