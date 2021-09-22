ModernGhana logo
I'm not bothered about a likely coup, I worry of possible uprising if unemployment rate is not addressed – Kwadwo Mpiani predicts

A former Chief of Staff under the John Kufuor administration, Kwadwo Mpiani, has expressed fears about the rising levels of unemployment in the country.

He said he fears the possibility of a civil uprising if unemployment is not fully tackled.

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Mpiani said “I am not really bothered about a likely coup d'etat. I worry about a possible uprising that could arise out of unemployment in the country. You see somebody who has nothing to lose, has finished the university with nothing to lose can get up one day and decide to cause chaos.”

“I fear there may be a similar occurrence as was witnessed in Tunisia sometime back if we do not tackle the high rate of unemployment.”

Recent happenings including the mad rush for recruitment into the country's security agencies and the 1000s of teeming youth who massed up at the Accra International Conference Centre to seek jobs at a Youth Employment Agency job fair have sparked conversations.

Various stakeholders have expressed concern about the danger this situation poses to the country.

Others say the situation poses a threat to national security.

---with files from citinews

