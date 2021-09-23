ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.09.2021 Health

Anloga: DCE hands over 15 acres of land for Agenda 111 hospital project at Agortoe

Anloga: DCE hands over 15 acres of land for Agenda 111 hospital project at Agortoe
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Anloga district in the Volta region has handed about 15 acres of land for the building of a hospital under government's ambitious Agenda 111 hospital projects on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Agortoe.

The land was however handed over to Avangarde Design Service, Q3 Limited and Tonsuma Limited for the construction of the new hospital facility in the district.

According to Mr Yormewu, people in his area struggle to access basic healthcare whenever they felt sick whiles others die needless death due to unavailability of hospital in the area.

Mr Yormewu continued that, the issue of no hospital in his district has been his headache all this while.

"The timely intervention of this flagship program Agenda 111 hospitals introduced by President Nana Addo has come to serve my people when completed," he added.

He applauded the contribution of chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and stakeholders at Agortoe in securing the land with the site plan handed over to the contractors to start works.

"Whenever it comes to health matters, this present government has people of Ghana at heart and the construction of 111 health facilities across the country will help a lot," he stated.

Torgbui Agbeve lll, the Divisional Chief of Adzato in the district commended government for the program.

"Am highly excited that president Nana Addo has brought this flagship program to our district to save us from dying", he stated.

Mr A.R.C.Sampson Awuah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Avangarde Design Service during the occasion has assured the people of Anlo District of successful completion of the facility.

"A good number of youths will be employed when works start on the facility and that alone will create jobs for the youths", he added.

9222021120907-g40n1r5edy-img-20210921-wa0005

9222021121033-rvmypdb553-img-20210921-wa0001

9222021121107-h41o266fey-img-20210921-wa0004

9222021121149-txobrfer5l-img-20210921-wa0002

Evans Worlanyo Ameamu
Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Volta Regional CorrespondentPage: EvansWorlanyoAmeamu

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
Cancer patients urged not to lose hope in fighting disease
23.09.2021 | Health
Will global charter help accelerate action on NCDs to prevent untimely deaths?
20.09.2021 | Health
Adansi South District records first COVID-19 casualty
20.09.2021 | Health
Mega Life Sciences, Mamprobi Hospital partner to deliver good health
21.09.2021 | Health
COVID-19: GHS to administer Moderna vaccine this week
20.09.2021 | Health
US announces new support for public health in Ashanti Region
17.09.2021 | Health
ASF Outbreak kills 200 pigs, seven farms affected
17.09.2021 | Health
World Patient Safety Day
17.09.2021 | Health
Mampong Centre for Plant Medicine Research aims to improve herbal medicines
18.09.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line