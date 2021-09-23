Anloga: DCE hands over 15 acres of land for Agenda 111 hospital project at Agortoe

Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Anloga district in the Volta region has handed about 15 acres of land for the building of a hospital under government's ambitious Agenda 111 hospital projects on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Agortoe.

The land was however handed over to Avangarde Design Service, Q3 Limited and Tonsuma Limited for the construction of the new hospital facility in the district.

According to Mr Yormewu, people in his area struggle to access basic healthcare whenever they felt sick whiles others die needless death due to unavailability of hospital in the area.

Mr Yormewu continued that, the issue of no hospital in his district has been his headache all this while.

"The timely intervention of this flagship program Agenda 111 hospitals introduced by President Nana Addo has come to serve my people when completed," he added.

He applauded the contribution of chiefs, elders, opinion leaders and stakeholders at Agortoe in securing the land with the site plan handed over to the contractors to start works.

"Whenever it comes to health matters, this present government has people of Ghana at heart and the construction of 111 health facilities across the country will help a lot," he stated.

Torgbui Agbeve lll, the Divisional Chief of Adzato in the district commended government for the program.

"Am highly excited that president Nana Addo has brought this flagship program to our district to save us from dying", he stated.

Mr A.R.C.Sampson Awuah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Avangarde Design Service during the occasion has assured the people of Anlo District of successful completion of the facility.

"A good number of youths will be employed when works start on the facility and that alone will create jobs for the youths", he added.