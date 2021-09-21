ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.09.2021 Social News

Apenkwa: Police in search of three robbery suspects who snatched Gh29,000 from woman at gunpoint

Apenkwa: Police in search of three robbery suspects who snatched Gh29,000 from woman at gunpoint
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Police are looking for three persons who on Monday, allegedly robbed a 33-year-old woman off her GH¢29,000.00 at gunpoint at Apenkwa in Accra.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the victim escaped unhurt, however, a bystander sustained some injuries and was responding to treatment.

It said anyone with valuable information on the incident should contact the police on 18555 or 191.

“We want to assure the public that these criminals can run but they cannot hide. We will get them,” the statement added.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
FDA rallies stakeholder support to curb illicit trade of substandard medicine
21.09.2021 | Social News
Ghana must not take its peacefulness for granted — UN Resident Coordinator
21.09.2021 | Social News
A change in our constitution will lead to the new Ghana we're looking for – FixTheCountry Movement
21.09.2021 | Social News
'Make sanitation and roads in Kumasi your topmost priorities' - Incoming KMA boss urged
21.09.2021 | Social News
Sekyere Kumawu DCE grateful to Akufo-Addo for his reappointment
21.09.2021 | Social News
Group protest in Tamale over ‘low’ pay rise for public sector workers
21.09.2021 | Social News
Zango Chief pays courtesy call on Bawumia over death of mother
21.09.2021 | Social News
Furnish us with Ejura committee’s report – Families of killed youth writes to Presidency
21.09.2021 | Social News
Ing. Ato Arthur interacts with Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly staff
21.09.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line