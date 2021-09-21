Apenkwa: Police in search of three robbery suspects who snatched Gh29,000 from woman at gunpoint

The Police are looking for three persons who on Monday, allegedly robbed a 33-year-old woman off her GH¢29,000.00 at gunpoint at Apenkwa in Accra.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the victim escaped unhurt, however, a bystander sustained some injuries and was responding to treatment.

It said anyone with valuable information on the incident should contact the police on 18555 or 191.

“We want to assure the public that these criminals can run but they cannot hide. We will get them,” the statement added.

GNA