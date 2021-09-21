Onua Sankofa Ghana Festival Launched

Listen to article

Onua Television and Onua FM, subsidiaries of leading Ghanaian media conglomerate, Media General Group, on Tuesday 21st September 2021 launched its latest initiative dubbed 'Onua Sankofa Ghana Festival.'

Officials of Media General, members of the diplomatic corp, and representatives of the various political parties, National Commission on Culture and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture attended the launch event,

Held at Studio B of Adese We, the event coincided with this year’s celebration of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, in remembrance of Ghana’s first Prime Minister from 1957 to 960 and first president between 1960 and 1966.

Head of Station for Onua TV and Onua TV, Nana Apeanti in his welcome address highlighted the motivation for Onua Sankofa Ghana Festival. “The objective of the Onua Sankofa Ghana Festival is to re-ignite the pride of the Ghanaian and aid the youth to upholding and preserving the rich Ghanaian culture, heritage and identity. With this initiative, we will seek to sensitize the youth to evaluate the discourse and appreciate the journey so far in order to see the bigger picture”, he stated.

The maiden edition of Onua Sankofa Ghana Festival is scheduled to take place in November 2021 in the Western Region. Key activities as part of the festival will include The People's Assembly, an audience with the authorities to discuss social issues within the various communities and Rep Your Region, a cultural and regional durbar. Other activities will be a music night dubbed Highlife Music Night and Asafo Dwuma, a clean-up campaign.