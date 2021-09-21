Chereponi: 12 arrested after vandalising properties over nomination of Zuwera Nashiru as DCE

Listen to article

Some 12 persons have been arrested in Chereponi in connection with the disturbances that met the nomination of Zuwera Mada Nashiru as the District Chief Executive on September 19, 2021.

The 12 were picked up by police early on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, and paraded at the regional police station in Nalerigu.

The police, led by the regional commander and three senior officers, raided the homes of the suspects and arrested them.

Some residents were opposed to the nomination of Zuwera Mada Nashiru and vandalised property in the district.

Though police say calm has returned to the area, there was evidence that residents are still agitated.

Some youth in Chereponi had throned the residence of the man they preferred to have been nominated as DCE, S. K. Orlando.

But they dispersed soon after because of a downpour.

The Chereponi District Police Command had invited the Chereponi New Patriotic Party Constituency Chairman, Aliu Sulemana and some of the youth leaders, after the disturbances.

And after the discussion, the Chairman of the youth leaders realized the need to keep the peace and abide by the advice of the police not to proceed with the demonstration.

---citinews