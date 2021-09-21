Your MMDCE list plagued by inequalities entrenched in the dubious 'sakawa' 1992 constitution – Fighters to Akufo-Addo

The Economic Fighters League has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo for nominating a small number of women in his list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

The President through Local Government Minister Dan Kwaku Botwe last Sunday officially announced the list of MMDCEs nominated for appointment to serve in the next four years.

Out of the 260 list of nominated MMDCEs, there are only 36 females with the remaining being males.

Unimpressed with the phenomenon, the Economic Fighters League says they are appalled by the inequality in the list.

“The list of 260 MMDCEs published by the ministry of information is plagued by the inequalities entrenched in the dubious sakawa 1992 constitution that guarantees all the benefits to a minority privileged class,” part of a statement from the Economic Fighters League has said.

It adds, “Women, who form about 51.2% of the population are unequally represented in local government with just 38 out of the 260 appointments. This inequality is unacceptable but not surprising. It is entrenched in the 1992 Sakawa constitution.”

Calling for a change, the Economic Fighters League say it is high time the country abandoned the current Constitution for a new one that will promote equality.

Below is the statement from the Economic Fighters League:

Per Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, the appointment of MMDCEs is the sole preserve of the President though a fundamental principle of the democracy we claim to practice is universal adult sufferage; the right to elect government representatives. The list of 260 MMDCEs published by the ministry of information is plagued by the inequalities entrenched in the dubious sakawa 1992 constitution that guarantees all the benefits to a minority privileged class.

Women, who form about 51.2% of the population are unequally represented in local government with just 38 out of the 260 appointments.

This inequality is unacceptable but not surprising. It is entrenched in the 1992 Sakawa constitution. It is seen at all levels of our fraudulent governance system. In Parliament, women make just 15% of the members while constituting 51.2% of the population. At ministerial level, boards and other positions of power, we see this criminal inequality enabled by the 1992 Sakawa constitution.

We of the Economic Fighters League maintain that our rights and socio economic freedom is dependent on a completely new constitution. A new constitution that represents the wishes and aspirations of we the sovereign people of Ghana.

The new constitution must have proportional representation where all demographic groups and historically marginalized groups are fairly represented at all levels of decision-making. This is the #NewGhana for which we toil day and night – a fair, just, economically democratic Ghana.”