ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
21.09.2021 Headlines

ECOWAS region to witness more coups if country leaders continue manipulating constitution whimsical, capriciously – GIGS warns

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
ECOWAS region to witness more coups if country leaders continue manipulating constitution whimsical, capriciously – GIGS warns
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Institute of Governance and Security (GIGS) has warned that countries in West Africa could experience more coup d’états if leaders continue to manipulate constitutions for personal gains.

The caution comes on the back of the coup in Guinea earlier this month after similar ones in Mali and Chad in recent times.

According to GIGS, it is becoming clear that the period in the 1980-1990s where coup d’état in Africa occurred rampantly is resurfacing as a result of the failure of democratically elected leaders' inability to govern properly to meet democratic principles.

The Institute is of the view that the altering constitutions in whimsical and capricious manner by leaders of countries in ECOWAS region in addition to the manipulation of elections, manipulation of the judiciary, and manipulation of the security institutions to maintain power to satisfy their parochial interests does not augur well for the faith of the region.

GIGS in a press release dated September 19, 2021, stressed that “It is certainly not a good trend.”

The Institute warns that “If leaders in West Africa do not stop forcing themselves on the people by altering constitutions, manipulating and rigging elections, then ECOWAS cannot sustain democracy but will continue to experience periodic coup d’état and disruption in democratic governance.”

GIGS in a recommendation has charged ECOWAS to take actions that disallow leaders from altering constitutions to extend their stay in power.

It argues that such alterations should be considered as a constitutional violation, and leaders who engage in that should be treated the same way as coup leaders.

The Institute notes that this will be a good first step in saving West Africa from more military takeovers, and for ECOWAS to gain the confidence of the citizenry.

Below is the full release from GIGS:

921202120452-h41o266fea-065f3705-d315-4232-977b-2b013afcc896

921202120452-h40o2s6eey-28c47c96-b69b-4981-bd99-069665af602a

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah Appointed MASLOC CEO
21.09.2021 | Headlines
Armed robbers shoot man, run away with GHS29,000 in daylight robbery at Apenkwa
21.09.2021 | Headlines
Ghana to honour memories of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah tomorrow
20.09.2021 | Headlines
Hasten SDGs implementation to build fairer, prosperous world – Akufo-Addo to world leaders
20.09.2021 | Headlines
2021 WASSCE: There are no leakages; they were just speculations – Education Ministry
20.09.2021 | Headlines
Police to amend charges against Owusu Bempah, four others
20.09.2021 | Headlines
You've no moral rights to sanction Guinea Coup leaders — Akufo-Addo, ECOWAS leaders told
20.09.2021 | Headlines
Respect Akufo-Addo's nominees, he can't satisfy everyone — Coalition of MMDCE aspirants urge aggrieved NPP party faithful
20.09.2021 | Headlines
Rev. Owusu Bempah, 4 others case adjourned to October 5
20.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line