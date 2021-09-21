ModernGhana logo
Armed robbers shoot man, run away with GHS29,000 in daylight robbery at Apenkwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Armed robbers on a motorbike succeeded in running away with GHS29,000 after attacking and shooting a man at Apenkwa Traffic light on Monday, September 20, 2021.

According to a police report, its preliminary investigation has shown that the victim, whilst returning from the bank, was shot by 2 men on a motorbike.

The victim who sustained gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital and currently receiving treatment.

While the Police urge members of the general public to remain calm, it has assured that it remains committed to ensuring the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime in the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, members of the general public that have any information that can help in the ongoing investigations into the robbery are encouraged to contact the police by walking into any nearby station or using the toll-free numbers; 18555/191.

Find more details in the attachment below:

