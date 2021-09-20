Secure your children's future with proper education — Buoyem chief to parents

The Chief of Buoyem Traditional Council who doubles as the Oyokohene of Techiman traditional area in the Bono East Region Daasebre Ameyaw Kwarteng Amaniampong II has appealed to all parents in the country particularly Buoyem to do their possible best to get their children proper education.

He said that is the only way to secure their blighter future.

Daasebre Ameyaw Kwarteng Amaniampong said this during his 8th Yam celebration festival at his palace in Buoyem

According to him, getting children in school help parents to ease the burden of them as they age.

Daasebre Ameyaw Kwarteng Amaniampong however used the occasion to appeal to government to fix their dilapidated road which creates room for arm robbers to attack and rob traders and traders.

He added that the police post in Buoyem needs renovation hence the government, cooperate bodies, institutions, groups and individuals must come to their aid.

He wants the police post renovated to enhance quality security service in the Community.

The District Chief Executive nominee who hails from Buoyem, Mr Addo-Donkor Everson was advised by Daasebre Ameyaw Kwarteng Amaniampong to serve not only his political party but all persons.

He added that politicising developmental projects meant for any community in the Techiman North District will impede progress.

Daasebre Kwarteng Ameyaw Amaniampong urges the DCE nominee to try his possible best to prove to people who reposed their trust in him to achieve success in development.

Meanwhile, a legal practitioner and former Brong Ahafo Reginal Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Lawyer Owusu Agyemang who grace the occasion noted that when the DCE is approved, he should not hesitate to team up with elders, constituency party executives, chiefs and all stakeholders in the Techiman North District.

He said that was the only way to maintain peace and unity for purpose.

He stressed that Mr Addo-Donkor Everson should go about his work devoid of hatred towards any group or opponents.