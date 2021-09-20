ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.09.2021 Health

Adansi South District records first COVID-19 casualty

Adansi South District records first COVID-19 casualty
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region has recorded its first COVID-19 death.

Mr William Asamoah, the District Disease Surveillance Officer who told the Ghana News Agency in an interview said the deceased would be buried according to medical advice.

He gave the assurance that the District's COVID-19 response team would continue to step up their surveillance programme by putting into use all COVID-19 protocols and ensure that any death recorded as a result of the pandemic would follow all burial protocols as outlined by medical Experts.

He said the District had recorded 26 total cases with 23 Recoveries and two Active cases, disclosing that, they had received 823 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a second dose for those who initially took the first jab.

He called on all to be vigilant and cautious to avoid the deadly virus.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
COVID-19: GHS to administer Moderna vaccine this week
20.09.2021 | Health
US announces new support for public health in Ashanti Region
17.09.2021 | Health
ASF Outbreak kills 200 pigs, seven farms affected
17.09.2021 | Health
World Patient Safety Day
17.09.2021 | Health
Mampong Centre for Plant Medicine Research aims to improve herbal medicines
18.09.2021 | Health
Guinea declares end of Marburg virus disease outbreak
16.09.2021 | Health
Covid-19: GHS set to commence Moderna vaccination next week
16.09.2021 | Health
Africa faces 470 million COVID-19 vaccine shortfall in 2021 — WHO
16.09.2021 | Health
Vector borne diseases the problem of GHS — Entomologist
16.09.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line