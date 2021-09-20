Adansi South District records first COVID-19 casualty

The Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region has recorded its first COVID-19 death.

Mr William Asamoah, the District Disease Surveillance Officer who told the Ghana News Agency in an interview said the deceased would be buried according to medical advice.

He gave the assurance that the District's COVID-19 response team would continue to step up their surveillance programme by putting into use all COVID-19 protocols and ensure that any death recorded as a result of the pandemic would follow all burial protocols as outlined by medical Experts.

He said the District had recorded 26 total cases with 23 Recoveries and two Active cases, disclosing that, they had received 823 doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a second dose for those who initially took the first jab.

He called on all to be vigilant and cautious to avoid the deadly virus.

