C/R: Commuters, drivers stranded as flood divides road at Akomfode

A section of the Cape Coast-Fosu-Kumasi Highway (N8) has caved in after a heavy downpour at Akomfode, near Assin Andwa in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

This situation has rendered vehicular and human movement standstill.

Some passengers had to spend the whole night at the scene at the mercy of the weather.

They are therefore appealing to the government to fix the road as soon as possible for them.

The Japan contractors who are currently working on the N8 are yet to fix the situation.