Mega Life Sciences, Mamprobi Hospital partner to deliver good health

The Mega Life Sciences Ghana limited, a Ghanaian based pharmaceutical company with it's headquarters in Australia has partnered the Mamprobi Hospital to deliver good health to Ghanaians.

The partnership would see both parties offering medical advice across the region in an initiative dubbed "Mobile Wellness Clinic".

The initiative is to provide free medical platform to constituents which includes but not limited to High Blood pressure, Weight and Height checking, Breast Screening, Family Planning, Tuberculosis, Mental health.

Nii Sekoh Abbey-Ashong, a pharmacist at the Mega life Sciences limited in an interview with this portal stated that healthy lifestyle and good wellbeing has been one of their major objectives.

"At Mega, our priority is to see the better side of life, so we make sure that people living around our catchment area live a better life and that is our aim.

"Our medicines that we market are basically produced for the people for good health. So we didn't feel reluctant when Mamprobi Hospital contacted us to partner because we also believe in good health," he said.

According to the pharmacist, his outfit has released over dozens of medicines to support the initiative.

"We have given out free samples of our medicines to the Mamprobi Hospital which will be given out to the people who comes in to check their sugar levels and diabetes, " he said.

"We have also brought in our machines to aid in the detecting of other minor diseases like Neuropathy among others," the pharmacist, Nii Sekoh Abbey-Ashong added.

He, however, added that the initiative would also help educate the public on living a good lifestyle.

"We are also helping them to provide a learning platform for the constituents about the need to have a healthy heartmanship because we want to prevent and curb any sudden death among Ghanaians," he stressed.

For her part, Mrs. Eunice Asomaning, a certified nurse at the Mamprobi Hospital admonished Ghanaians to practice good living.

According to her, every Ghanaian should seek quick medical attention when symptoms detected.

"We also wait for the sickness to reach the highest peak before we go to the hospital and which is not good. So once in a while let's check our systems and visit the hospital occasionally," she said.

Speaking to some participants, the head teacher at the Mamprobi South 3 basic school, Mr. Ebenezer Nartey who benefited from the exercise admonished the Mamprobi Hospital and the Mega life Sciences limited for such a collaboration.

He added that the exercise has revealed some hidden sicknesses that needed to be cured.

He pleaded with the management of the hospital to extend the exercise to other areas in order to eradicate sicknesses.

The first "Mobile Wellness Clinic" which took place at the Nii Ababio Cluster of Schools in the Ablekuma South Constituency attracted a huge attendance.