I’m still Upper Axim Traditional Area Nkosuohemaa, disregard reports - Nana Ezra Nkrumah II

Nana Ezra Nkrumah II said she still remains the Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area contrary to speculations going round that she has been destooled.

The press release from the Nkosuohemaa comes on the back of a report by Ghanaman.com alleging that she has been destooled.

“For the attention of the general public, Nana Ezra Nkrumah II still remains the Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area as checks from the Abusuakpayinle (family head) Egya Whole’ and Ebaahema Awusah (queen mother) all of the Nvavile Abusua of Upper Axim Traditional Area and other prominent members of family proved otherwise as they (Nvavile Abusua) claim not be in the known of the purported statement issued and signed by Nana Edusei, the Acting Paramount Chief of Upper Axim who doubles as the Divisional Chief of Brewire,” a press release coming from the office of Upper Axim Nkosuohemaa Nana Ezra Nkrumah II has said.

The statement noted that there has never been any such meeting held to discuss and agree on the destoolment of the Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area.

In that regard, Nana Ezra Nkrumah II is urging all to disregard and treat the publication with the needed contempt it deserves.

According to her, she will continue to show her support and commitment towards the wellbeing of her people as well as adhere to the rules and norms that binds the traditional leadership of Axim.

Read full statement below:

OFFICE OF UPPER AXIM NKOSUOHEMAA

Dated: Friday 17, September,2021

For immediate Release

Re: Nana Ezra Nkrumah II, is still Upper Axim Traditional Area Nkosuohemaa *

The attention of the office of Upper Axim Nkosuohemaa Nana Ezra Nkrumah II has been drawn to an article authored by one Emmanuel Opoku who is known for his mercenary journalistic work against reputable individuals that the Nkosuohemaa has been destooled and published on operanews website which was initially given prominence by Ghanaman.com also an online news website.

For the attention of the general public, Nana Ezra Nkrumah II still remains the Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area as checks from the Abusuakpayinle (family head) Egya Whole’ and Ebaahema Awusah (queen mother) all of the Nvavile Abusua of Upper Axim Traditional Area and other prominent members of family proved otherwise as they (Nvavile Abusua) claim not be in the known of the purported statement issued and signed by Nana Edusei, the Acting Paramount Chief of Upper Axim who doubles as the Divisional Chief of Brewire.

The Abusuakpayinle also established that there has never been any such meeting held to discuss and agree on the destoolment of the Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area and hereby dare the author Emmanuel Opoku who is also a reporter with Daily Guide in Takoradi to as a matter of urgency given 48 hours to retract and apologize to my person and the Upper Traditional Area paramount stool.

I would therefore urge all to disregard and treat the publication with the needed contempt it deserves.

I assure all natives of Upper Axim Traditional Area and Axim at large of my continuous support and commitment towards their wellbeing as well as adhere to the rules and norms that binds the traditional leadership of Axim.

Thanks

Signed

Nana Ezra Nkrumah II

Nkosuohemaa of Upper Axim Traditional Area