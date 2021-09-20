Group demand justice for Fulani who died under mysterious circumstance in Nsawam

The Tabital Pulaaku international Ghana chapter is demanding that the security agencies in the country investigate to unearth the death of Haruna Mahmoud of Fulani extraction in Nsawam of the Eastern Region.

The young Fulani who has been working as a caretaker of livestock for one Mr. Michael Sosa died recently.

According to reports, he was attacked by robbers while discharging his duties and his brother who also doubles as his assistant, witnessed his wife, Miss Somai, raped.

Yet his employer, Mr. Michael Sosa accused Haruna of masterminding the attack.

Mr. Sosa per reports detained Haruna and subjected him to torture for two days and later took him to the Amasaman Clinic in critical condition.

The Fulani was subsequently referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he shortly died after admission.

When Mr. Sosa was questioned, he claimed the young Fulani man had drunk poison.

Unable to fathom the claim by Mr. Soda, the Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana chapter is demanding justice from the Ghana Police Service.

“We are calling on the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and give us justice,” a press release from the group has said while adding “We are pleading with the media to give equal attention to issues affecting the wellbeing of our people.”

Meanwhile, the Tabital Pulaaku says it remains committed to ensuring the welfare of all Fulanis and also advocating the successful coexistence of Fulanis and other tribes.

Below is the full press release from the group:

Press release by Tabital Pulaaku international Ghana chapter.

Date: 20th September 2021

Equal treatment is what we seek

We are here once again to bring to your attention a very bad phenomenon prevailing in Ghanaian society.

As an association, we condemn any form of criminalities and indiscipline from our people (Fulanis) or any other tribe across Ghana since it breeds insecurity and hinders development.

We also sounding a strong warning to our people to desist from all forms of criminalities since we are not ready to shield any perpetrator who is victimized by the law.

We encourage our people to take advantage of government of Ghana flagship interventions and policies for the betterment of their lives as citizens.

We seized the opportunity to appeal to the media to carry out equal reportage on committed against Fulanis as Well.

We are always quick to announce purported crimes committed by Fulanis. In fact it is done with super speed even with very little information.

However, when violent acts are perpetrated on Fulanis, they almost go unnoticed because the media seem uninterested.

The security personnel also assume different posture if crime is committed against the Fulanis.

It is sad, very sad that we as Fulanis and citizens of this country are discriminated against in an open and glaring manner.

Certain persons commit crimes against Fulanis with impunity because they know with a high degree of certainty that they would go unpunished.

We are tired, exasperated, and exhausted from making noise for our voices to be heard.

All we seek, is a fair or equal treatment. An equal opportunity to help achieve the progress Ghanaian needs.

Recently in Lamtei, a surburb of Nsawam in the Eastern Region, a young Fulani gentleman, Haruna Mahmoud a caretaker of livestock for one Mr. Michael Sosa, died under very mysterious circumstances.

In the discharge of his duties as a caretaker, he was attacked by robbers and his brother who also doubles as his assistant, witnessed his wife, Miss Somai, raped. Yet his employer, the aforementioned Mr. Sosa accused Haruna of masterminding the attack.

He detained Haruna and subjected him to torture for two days and later took him to the Amasaman Clinic in critical condition from where the young man was referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Unfortunately, the victim died shortly afterward.

When Mr. Sosa was questioned, he claimed the young Fulani man, Haruna, had drunk poison. The whole incident sounded suspicious due to the circumstances surrounding the young man’s death.

We are calling on the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and give us justice.

We are pleading with the media to give equal attention to issues affecting the wellbeing of our people.

The Tabital Pulaaku remain committed to ensuring the welfare of all Fulanis and also advocating the successful coexistence of Fulanis and other tribes.

All this tribal shenanigans must cease. All lives matter.

Thank you.

Contact :

General Secretary Yakubu Musah Barry: 0246253682

National Organizer / PRO

Ahmed Barry : 0555026811