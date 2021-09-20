Respect Akufo-Addo's nominees, he can't satisfy everyone — Coalition of MMDCE aspirants urge aggrieved NPP party faithful

The coalition of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Executives (MMDCEs) has called on aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to support the nominees of President Akufo-Addo.

After the announcement of the list of nominees made by the President on Sunday, September 19, 2021, some party members have expressed displeasure and even gone to the extent of vandalizing party properties and burning tyres in protest.

Amid threats from some party members whose preferred choices were not nominated in the various districts, the Coalition of MMDCEs aspirants has at a press conference in the Ashanti Region today called for calm.

Speaking at the press conference, National President of the Coalition, Emmanuel Frimpong stressed that there is no way President Akufo-Addo could have satisfied everybody with his nomination.

According to him, it is time for those nominated to be backed to help the ruling government to develop the country.

“Many party faithful’s also showed interest and sought to be appointed by the president as MMDCEs. All over the country we have party people like chairmen, secretaries, organizers, and other key party personalities who were interested to catch the president’s eye. However, it is quite obvious that the president can only appoint one person for this position.

“We are therefore calling on all our brothers and sisters all over the 16 regions of Ghana to exercise restraint and respect the appointment made by the president and accept it in good faith. We are also appealing to our honorable members for the various assemblies to put the interest of Ghana first and endorse the mandate, and endorse the president’s appointees to avoid any unnecessary delay in the local government administration,” Emmanuel Frimpong told Journalists at the press conference.

He further charged the nominees by President Akufo-Addo to stay humble and work very hard once their appointment is confirmed.

“Appointees are also advised to be humble and work very assiduously to complement the president’s faith reposed in them,” the president of the coalition of the MMDCE aspirants noted.