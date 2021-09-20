MTN Ashantifest invitational Golf tourney is on September 25

The 2021 MTN invitational tourney is billed to tee-off on Saturday, September 25 at the Royal Golf Course in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

The yearly event is expected to attract 80 players across the country to compete for prizes on the 18-hole course in the Region.

The competition would also witness the Board Chairman of MTN, Mr. Ishmael Yamson, and other senior management staff participate in the event.

According to the organisers, the invitational Golf tournament forms part of MTN's Ashantifest 2021 activities and also a way of rewarding and engaging with high value customers within and around the Ashanti region for their continuous support to the MTN Brand.

The event would be held under the theme “25years of Brightening Lives and Beyond” and open to players with official handicaps of Men (0 – 28) and Ladies (0 – 36).

Organisers have assured to put measures in place to strictly enforce all Covid-19 safety protocols.

GNA