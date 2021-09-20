ModernGhana logo
20.09.2021 Headlines

Rev. Owusu Bempah, 4 others case adjourned to October 5

The case involving the Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, and four others has been adjourned to October 5.

According to the prosecution, the extension will enable his team to amend the charges and facts of the case.

The adjourned date was determined by an Accra Circuit Court judge after the lawyer for the accused, Gary Nimako, objected to an initial October 25, 2021 date proposed by the prosecutor.

All the accused persons were in court today, Monday, September 20, 2021.

The accused persons are standing trial for offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death, and the assault of public officers.

An Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, granted Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah and his accomplices bail after they were earlier denied bail by the Circuit Court.

Mr. Bempah was last week rushed to the Police Hospital after he reported being sick.

He spent two hours at the Police Hospital before being discharged.

---citinews

