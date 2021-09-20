"Ama Benyiwa Doe was a good friend" – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has eulogized Ama Benyiwa Doe who died few days ago.

Ama Benyiwa-Doe, a one-time Central Regional Minister under the Mills government, died on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Tema.

She died at age 73.

Madam Benyiwa-Doe is said to have died after a protracted ailment.

President Akufo-Addo expressed his sadness about her death.

He said the late former Central Regional Minister was a good friend to him.

In a Facebook post, he stated, “I'm sad to hear about the news of the death of Ama Benyiwa Doe. She was a colleague in Parliament and a good friend. May her soul rest in perfect peace until the Last Day of the Resurrection, when we shall all meet again. Amen!!”