Massively endorse MMDCE nominees as a sign of respect to Akufo-Addo — Deputy AG

Please find below the full Congratulatory message issued by Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, a Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister of Justice

TO ALL MEDIA STATIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday September 20, 2021

ALFRED TUAH-YEBOAH, DEPUTY ATTORNEY-GENERAL AND DEPUTY MINISTER OF JUSTICE CONGRATULATES MMDCE NOMINEES IN THE BONO REGION

I wish to congratulate all the President's nominees for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives across the country, particularly those in the Bono region.

In my view, your nomination is a testimony of the trust and confidence the President has in you to assist in realizing his vision for the nation and also the broader goal of 'breaking the eight' which would largely depend on your performance at the local level.

For those who have been retained, I say ayekoo for your dedication to duty and hard work which have culminated in your re-nomination and brought you to this far; and for the new entrants, I wish you the very best of luck in your new role in the government.

Like the President, I am clear in my mind that you are very competent for the job and you are going to give of your best during the rest of the NPP's second term of office.

I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to our Honorable Assembly members in the region to vote massively for the endorsement of the nominees as a sign of respect to the President and to further push the development of the Districts forward.

I would also want to call on the rank and file of the party, especially at the constituency level, to rally behind the President's nominees and ensure that they secure the required votes to enable them to start work.

As you are aware, most of the government's programs and projects are executed at the local level by Assemblies and so your ability to ensure the successful implementation of these programs and projects is very critical.

I am positive that you are all going to be endorsed by your respective Assemblies to enable you hit the road running.

I assure you of my support and wish you the very best of luck.

Thank you.

SIGNED:

ALFRED TUAH-YEBOAH

DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL AND DEPUTY MINISTER OF JUSTICE