Oko Vanderpuije charges Accra Mayor nominee Elizabeth Sackey to tackle sanitation problems

Former Mayor of Accra, Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije has charged Madam Elizabeth Sackey to tackle sanitation problems in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) following her nomination as new Accra Mayor.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Kweku Botwe announced the list of nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Executive (MMDCE) positions in the country after a long delay.

In the list, Madam Elizabeth Sackey has been nominated to be the Accra Mayor and will replace the outgoing Mayor, Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah.

Speaking on the nomination on Monday, Former Accra Mayor Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije has backed Madam Elizabeth Sackey to succeed.

According to Ablekuma South Member of Parliament, the new Accra Mayor should make it a point to deal with the sanitation problem in Accra.

Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije speaking to journalists on Monday stressed that the nominated Accra Mayor has the competence and once she is approved, will be able to bring development to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.