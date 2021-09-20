ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.09.2021 Headlines

Kumasi Assemblymembers vow to reject Sam Pyne as MCE if Ghc50million debt is not paid

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Sam PyneSam Pyne
Listen to article

Assemblymembers in the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) have asked government to clear the over GHS50 million debt it owe assemblies members or they will reject President Akufo-Addo’s nomination of Samuel Pyne as the Kumasi Mayor.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Kweku Botwe announced the list of nominees for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Executive (MMDCE) positions in the country after a long delay.

In the list which has since been published in full on Modernghana.com, Sam Pyne has been nominated as the new Mayor of Kumasi to take over from Osei Assibey Antwi.

https://www.modernghana.com/news/1105387/full-list-akufo-addo-release-names-of-mmdce-nomi.html

While the news has been widely accepted, there could be chaos soon if the government fails to clear some GHS50 million debt KMA is owing Assemblymembers.

According to the Assemblymembers, the failure of government to release the funds has in the last few years contributed to the underdevelopment of Kumasi.

“We have some debts that the government has to pay for us and it is not a debt that we are supposed to pay.

“It was under former President Kufour’s era that he tasked the assembly to take up those projects and promised to bail us on those projects but after he left power and NDC took over, they paid for Accra and Tema and left Kumasi and that debt has been on our neck over the years,” Stephen Ofori who is Presiding Member for the assembly has said.

He added, “So we are saying that if the government does not settle that debt for us, no individual will occupy that seat as Mayor.”

Reacting to the threat, the Kumasi Mayor nominee, Sam Pyne is calling for calm.

According to him, he needs the support of the Assemblymembers to help develop the Kumasi Metropolis.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
"Ama Benyiwa Doe was a good friend" – Akufo-Addo
20.09.2021 | Headlines
Rev. Owusu Bempah to reappear in court today
20.09.2021 | Headlines
Chereponi: NPP supporters vandalize property over nomination of Zuwera Nashiru as DCE
20.09.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia donates Ghc20,000 for maintenance of 101-year-old church in Navrongo
19.09.2021 | Headlines
'Get rich quick' attitude among the youth eroding moral fabric of society — Bawumia
19.09.2021 | Headlines
Elizabeth Sackey named as Accra Mayor; Adjei Sowah removed
19.09.2021 | Headlines
MMDCEs list tension: Police deployed nationwide to curb protests
19.09.2021 | Headlines
[Full list] Akufo-Addo release names of MMDCE nominees
19.09.2021 | Headlines
She was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment to women's right — Mahama mourns NDC’s Ama Benyiwa-Do
19.09.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line