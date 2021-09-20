Flyover construction: 1 month interruption of traffic at Flower Pot Roundabout commences today

Motorists will from today, Monday, September 20 to Friday, October 15 experience a one-month-long interruption in the flow of vehicular traffic at the exit point of the Flower Pot roundabout onto the Motorway.

The Roads and Highways Ministry says the expected interruption arises from the construction of a flyover onto the motorway.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of the Ministry's Department of Urban Roads, Engineer James Amoo-Gottfried, motorists are urged to abide by the traffic management signals erected at vantage points to aid flow.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads wishes to inform the public and road users that there will be some interruptions to flow of traffic for the period of one month effective Monday, September 20, 2021, to Friday, October 15, 2021, at the exit point of the Flower Pot Roundabout onto the motorway. This is due to the construction of the flyover onto the motorway.”

“Motorists to follow the traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points of the road.”

This is to enable the construction of the flyover onto the motorway,” the statement added.

---citinews