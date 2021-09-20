ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
20.09.2021 Health

COVID-19: GHS to administer Moderna vaccine this week

COVID-19: GHS to administer Moderna vaccine this week
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will this week begin the inoculation of Ghanaians across the country, with the 1.2 million Mordena vaccines received from the United States of America.

The Service has also indicated that over 500,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines which are available will also be distributed for vaccination in the coming days.

In an interview with Citi News, the Programmes Manager for the expanded programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsa- Achiano urged the public to get vaccinated.

According to him, all the vaccines are effective and safe for use.

He cited the example of the USA using three vaccines at the same time to innoculate its citizens.

Dr. Kwame Amponsa- Achiano added that all the regions will start their vaccination programmes by next week Monday.

“It is not just about Moderna. We have other vaccines (AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson) that we are also using so most of the regions will start by Friday this week and quite a number of them will also start next week Monday. So whatever is available, you go for them.”

“These vaccines are all equally effective that is why the USA at a point was using three vaccines at the same time.”

In Ghana, despite a slow start to the vaccine rollout, the government remains committed to vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians by the end of 2021.

Ghana has so far secured over 3.2 million vaccines.

Ghana’s current COVID-19 situation

Since the outbreak of the disease in the country on March 12, 2020, a total of 125,261 cases have been recorded.

Out of this number, 119,859 persons have recovered from the disease whilst 1,121 have succumbed to it.

Currently, the country has an active case count of 4,281 after it recorded 256 new cases.

Out of this number, 117 and 42 are in severe and critical conditions respectively.

920202180605-8cs1vihuup-fig-1

---Citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
US announces new support for public health in Ashanti Region
17.09.2021 | Health
ASF Outbreak kills 200 pigs, seven farms affected
17.09.2021 | Health
World Patient Safety Day
17.09.2021 | Health
Mampong Centre for Plant Medicine Research aims to improve herbal medicines
18.09.2021 | Health
Guinea declares end of Marburg virus disease outbreak
16.09.2021 | Health
Covid-19: GHS set to commence Moderna vaccination next week
16.09.2021 | Health
Africa faces 470 million COVID-19 vaccine shortfall in 2021 — WHO
16.09.2021 | Health
Vector borne diseases the problem of GHS — Entomologist
16.09.2021 | Health
Go for the covid-19 vaccination — Eastern Regional Minister charge residents
13.09.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line