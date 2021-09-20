COVID-19: GHS to administer Moderna vaccine this week

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) will this week begin the inoculation of Ghanaians across the country, with the 1.2 million Mordena vaccines received from the United States of America.

The Service has also indicated that over 500,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines which are available will also be distributed for vaccination in the coming days.

In an interview with Citi News, the Programmes Manager for the expanded programme on Immunization at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kwame Amponsa- Achiano urged the public to get vaccinated.

According to him, all the vaccines are effective and safe for use.

He cited the example of the USA using three vaccines at the same time to innoculate its citizens.

Dr. Kwame Amponsa- Achiano added that all the regions will start their vaccination programmes by next week Monday.

“It is not just about Moderna. We have other vaccines (AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson) that we are also using so most of the regions will start by Friday this week and quite a number of them will also start next week Monday. So whatever is available, you go for them.”

“These vaccines are all equally effective that is why the USA at a point was using three vaccines at the same time.”

In Ghana, despite a slow start to the vaccine rollout, the government remains committed to vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians by the end of 2021.

Ghana has so far secured over 3.2 million vaccines.

Ghana’s current COVID-19 situation

Since the outbreak of the disease in the country on March 12, 2020, a total of 125,261 cases have been recorded.

Out of this number, 119,859 persons have recovered from the disease whilst 1,121 have succumbed to it.

Currently, the country has an active case count of 4,281 after it recorded 256 new cases.

Out of this number, 117 and 42 are in severe and critical conditions respectively.

---Citinews