Savannah Regional party congratulates nominated MDCEs

The Savannah Regional Executive Committee led by the Chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana (Prof Kalimonia) and the Regional Council of elders earlier today admonished and appealed for calm over the announcement of the MDCEs nominees by the Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralization Hon. Dan Botwe on behalf of H.E the President of the Republic of Ghana.

The Regional Party seizes the opportunity to congratulate the MDCEs nominee for Savannah Region; Hon. Mohammed Tamimu, Mr. Karim Musah Kusubari, Hon. Adam Eliasu-Red Bawa, Hon. Veronica Alele, Madam Losina Barkisu, Mr. Mohammed Musah Tindawu and Mr. Iddrisu Salia Kamara for East and West-Gonja Municipals, North-Gonja, Bole-Bamboi, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, North-East-Gonja and Central-Gonja Districts respectively.

The Region sincerely thanks President Akufo-Addo yet again for the appointment of these affable and hard working ladies and gentlemen of our dear party.

The Regional Party equally congratulates all dedicated aspirants who put themselves up for this job and wishes them better luck next time.

The Region further recognizes and appreciates the magnanimity exhibited by both nominees and all other aspirants in restraining their supporters from jubilating in excess and expressing their disappointment in violence.

The Region is most grateful for the humility thus far.

As the Holy books postulates, “And he changeth the times and the seasons: he removeth kings, and setteth up kings: he giveth wisdom unto the wise, and knowledge to them that know understanding”.

Also “O Allah, Lord of all dominion! You bestow dominion on whomever You please, and take away dominion from whomever You please, and You exalt whom You please, and abase whom You please. In Your Hand is all good. Surely You are All-Powerful”.

It is the anticipation of the stakeholders of the Region on this solemn note, that all party faithful will continue to observe the relative calm we have enjoyed from the announcement of the nominees until these able men and women are duly endorsed by their various assemblies for Development to continue in our Region. May God richly bless us all and Homeland Ghana. Thank You. END

Signed:

Mohammed Issah(0244227266)

Director of Communications, Savannah Region NPP.